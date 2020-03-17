Dr. Andres Aristizabal-Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Aristizabal-Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Aristizabal-Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz works at
Locations
Partners in Pediatrics - El Paso11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 505-7487
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Aristizabal is very kind, respectful, patient, attentive, detailed, knowledgeable, always available, always takes the time to answer all my questions, and he makes my children feel secure. Will totally recommend him.
About Dr. Andres Aristizabal-Ortiz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1760670756
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Escuela Colombiana De Medicina
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz works at
Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aristizabal-Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.