Overview

Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.