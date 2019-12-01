Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3601 5th Ave Fl 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 648-6161
-
2
Upmc Montefiore3459 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 648-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Grove City Medical Center
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrov?
Dr. Petrov has been my doctor for 13 years and I have always received excellent care. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrej Petrov, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1538134069
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.