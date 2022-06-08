Dr. Andreina Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreina Rojas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andreina Rojas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela - Escuela Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rojas works at
Locations
Miami Diabetes & Endocrinology, ANDREINA ROJAS MD8525 SW 92nd St Ste D13, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (786) 433-2450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rojas?
I saw Dr. Rojas in June 2022. She was thoughtful and attentive during my visit. She was able to help me with the next step. Highly recommend the office. My wait time was very short. Office was attentive and upload the documents prior to my visit. Thank you !
About Dr. Andreina Rojas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- St. Vincent Medical Center
- Universidad Central de Venezuela - Escuela Luis Razetti
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
