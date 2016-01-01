Dr. Andreina Hurtado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurtado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreina Hurtado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andreina Hurtado, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti.
Dr. Hurtado works at
Locations
-
1
Pines Ophthalmology Care302 NW 179th Ave Ste 202, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 433-5152Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurtado?
About Dr. Andreina Hurtado, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1417958166
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurtado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurtado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurtado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurtado works at
Dr. Hurtado has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurtado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hurtado speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurtado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurtado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurtado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurtado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.