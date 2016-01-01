Overview

Dr. Andreina Hurtado, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti.



Dr. Hurtado works at Pines Ophthalmology Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.