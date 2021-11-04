Dr. Andrei Serbanescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serbanescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrei Serbanescu, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrei Serbanescu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton, Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica and Union General Hospital.
Dr. Serbanescu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peachtree Neurological Clinic PC95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4045, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2270
-
2
Tanner Behavior Health Inpatient Unit705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 812-9297
-
3
Synergy Health85 Seasons Ln, Hiawassee, GA 30546 Directions (706) 896-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Chatuge Regional Hospital
- CTCA Atlanta
- Piedmont Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serbanescu?
Very interested in your problems. Listened to patient.
About Dr. Andrei Serbanescu, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1528032703
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serbanescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serbanescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serbanescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serbanescu works at
Dr. Serbanescu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serbanescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Serbanescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serbanescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serbanescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serbanescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.