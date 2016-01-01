Overview

Dr. Andrei Munzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Munzer works at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY and Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.