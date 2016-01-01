Dr. Munzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrei Munzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrei Munzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall70 Dubois St, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 568-2365
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Middletown Urologic Associates P.c.807 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 703-6999
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- Med Coll OH
- Inst Med Bucuresti
Dr. Munzer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munzer has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munzer speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Munzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.