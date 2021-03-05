Dr. Andrei Marconescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marconescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrei Marconescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrei Marconescu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and Centra Southside Community Hospital.
Dr. Marconescu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Centra Health Inc1701 Thomson Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-5925
-
2
Centra Southside Community Hospital800 Oak St, Farmville, VA 23901 Directions (434) 315-2690
-
3
Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner Pharmacy8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- Centra Southside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marconescu?
Dr. Marconescu treated me for Stage iV Lung cancer and full blown prostrate cancer in 2018.. He was kind, compassionate and innovative. I've been in remission for 2 years. I went from a death sentence to living my life today. I never missed work because of his care and concern. I'm now 70 and feel like 50. I bet my life on him and I won. I will be forever indebted to this wonderful man and surgeon.
About Dr. Andrei Marconescu, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1861640344
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marconescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marconescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marconescu works at
Dr. Marconescu speaks Romanian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marconescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marconescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marconescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marconescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.