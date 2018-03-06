Overview

Dr. Andrei Gasic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Gasic works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.