Dr. Andrei Dobrescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrei Dobrescu, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Dobrescu works at
Locations
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First met Dr. Doberscu 10 years ago after losing a kidney and part of my bladder. His care and compassion were unbelievable. Recently have a new lung problem and he spent the time (45 min) with my wife and me answering all of our questions and explaining possible procedures. In my opinion there is no one better.
About Dr. Andrei Dobrescu, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Italian and Romanian
- 1093949224
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital Center
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobrescu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobrescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobrescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobrescu has seen patients for Anemia, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobrescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dobrescu speaks Italian and Romanian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobrescu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobrescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobrescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobrescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.