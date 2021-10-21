Dr. Andrei Constantinescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Constantinescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrei Constantinescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrei Constantinescu, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Chony-Columbia Presbyterian|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. Constantinescu works at
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. C has been my son’s pulmonologist since he was 19 days, over six years now. He is patient and calm and listens to all concerns. He is extremely knowledgeable and one of the only doctors I trust completely with all decisions. When other doctors could not determine his correct vent settings he could within an hour as he closely observes his patients and analyzes all facts and data. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for an pulmonologist.
About Dr. Andrei Constantinescu, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English, French and Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Chony-Columbia Presbyterian|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Hosp-Cornell
- New York Hosp-Cornell|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Constantinescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantinescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Constantinescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Constantinescu works at
Dr. Constantinescu has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cystic Fibrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Constantinescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Constantinescu speaks French and Romanian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Constantinescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constantinescu.
