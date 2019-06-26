See All Dermatologists in Watertown, MA
Dermatology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andree Haas, MD is a Dermatologist in Watertown, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Haas works at Watertown Dermatology Associates, LLC in Watertown, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Watertown Dermatology Associates, LLC
    40 Spring St, Watertown, MA 02472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 923-8433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 26, 2019
    Dr. Haas is an excellent Dermatologist. Over the years that I have been a patient she has found 3 skin cancers and successfully treated each one. Thank you! I have moved out of state, but, recently visited Massachusetts and made an appointment to be examined. She is superior to the doctors in my new local area.
    Colette D. in CA — Jun 26, 2019
    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275583213
    Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr|Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andree Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haas works at Watertown Dermatology Associates, LLC in Watertown, MA. View the full address on Dr. Haas’s profile.

    Dr. Haas has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

