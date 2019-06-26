Dr. Andree Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andree Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andree Haas, MD is a Dermatologist in Watertown, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Haas works at
Locations
Watertown Dermatology Associates, LLC40 Spring St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 923-8433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haas is an excellent Dermatologist. Over the years that I have been a patient she has found 3 skin cancers and successfully treated each one. Thank you! I have moved out of state, but, recently visited Massachusetts and made an appointment to be examined. She is superior to the doctors in my new local area.
About Dr. Andree Haas, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1275583213
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr|Harvard Medical School
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
