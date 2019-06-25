See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Andree De Bustros, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andree De Bustros, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. De Bustros works at Northwestern Medicine in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palos Medical Group
    15300 West Ave Ste 122, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 403-8400
    Finegold Primary Care
    5525 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 585-1955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Acute Pharyngitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Celiac Disease
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Shortness of Breath
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cough
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dizziness
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Klinefelter Syndrome
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 25, 2019
    Looking for Dr Du Bustros. Anyone have her recent contact information? She was my Dr for years until I moved but I’m back now. Really want to work with her again. Thanks!
    JCali — Jun 25, 2019
    About Dr. Andree De Bustros, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1932108545
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • American U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • American Univ. of Beirut
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andree De Bustros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Bustros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Bustros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Bustros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Bustros has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Bustros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. De Bustros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Bustros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Bustros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Bustros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

