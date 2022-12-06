See All Ophthalmologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Wolter works at Seeta Eye Centers - Drs. Alterman, Modi & Wolter in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Visual Field Defects and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Poughkeepsie Location
    23 Davis Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 454-1025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MidHudson Regional Hospital
  • Putnam Hospital Center
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Visual Field Defects
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Treatment frequency



Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Whenever I have visited the office, I have been a patient of Dr. Wolter, he has thoroughly examined my eyes, ensured I was on the proper eye drop regimen, and made sure my eye pressure was where it should it be. He answers all my questions, and is super friendly. I highly recommend him & Seeta Eye Center to anyone needing an opthamologist.
    Louis Marinconz — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD.

    About Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184634123
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • United States Military Academy At West Point
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolter works at Seeta Eye Centers - Drs. Alterman, Modi & Wolter in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wolter’s profile.

    Dr. Wolter has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Visual Field Defects and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

