Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Poughkeepsie Location23 Davis Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 454-1025
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Whenever I have visited the office, I have been a patient of Dr. Wolter, he has thoroughly examined my eyes, ensured I was on the proper eye drop regimen, and made sure my eye pressure was where it should it be. He answers all my questions, and is super friendly. I highly recommend him & Seeta Eye Center to anyone needing an opthamologist.
About Dr. Andreas Wolter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1184634123
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- United States Military Academy At West Point
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolter has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Visual Field Defects and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolter speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolter.
