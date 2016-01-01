Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreas Wolf, MD
Dr. Andreas Wolf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Robbinsville Office1 Union St Ste 101, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 890-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1073519336
- University of California Hospital
- University Hospital, Germany
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
