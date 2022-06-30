See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Andreas Werle, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andreas Werle, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Werle works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL, Denver, CO, Lone Tree, CO and Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Myers Office
    16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9890
  2. 2
    Pediatric Specialty Clinic Collier
    3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-6050
  3. 3
    Michigan Pediatric ENT Associates
    2055 N High St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 301-9019
  4. 4
    Skyridge Multi-Speciality Clinic
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 440, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 301-9019
  5. 5
    Coal Creek Medical Plaza
    1044 S 88th St Ste 105, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 301-9019
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Werle is excellent! Great bedside manners. Explains everything well. I am excited that he will take good care of our son.
    About Dr. Andreas Werle, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech and German
    NPI Number
    • 1023009966
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    • The University Of Kansas Med Center
    Internship
    • University Of Kansas School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Werle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Werle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Werle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Werle has seen patients for Otitis Media and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Werle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

