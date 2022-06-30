Overview

Dr. Andreas Werle, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Werle works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL, Denver, CO, Lone Tree, CO and Louisville, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.