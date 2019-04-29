Dr. Andreas Wali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Wali, MD
Overview
Dr. Andreas Wali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carlisle, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Wali works at
Locations
-
1
Spirit Physician Services1211 Forge Rd Ste 300, Carlisle, PA 17013 Directions (717) 724-6450
-
2
Psh Camp Hill Outptctrcardiology875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 400, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 724-6450
-
3
Holy Spirit Hospital20 Capital Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 724-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wali?
First saw Dr. Wali on Labor Day, 2018, after being admitted to Holy Spirit the evening before with chest pain and elevated enzymes. When he came in and checked my EKG, he ordered anotherEKG "stat." He reached for it as it came off the machine and at his first glance said, "we'll be doing a cath early this afternoon." That resulted in insertion of a stent in my LAD which turned out to be 90% blocked. He has continued as my cardiologist and I think he is excellent in care, concern, and explanations. He ordered several follow-up tests the next day, to check on mitral valve problems he'd seen while placing the stent. I have continued with him since and am very happy with his treatment. Highly recommend Dr. Wali and his staff.
About Dr. Andreas Wali, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1649273764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wali works at
Dr. Wali has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.