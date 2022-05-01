See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Andreas Tomac, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andreas Tomac, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Tomac works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ft. Lauderdale Office
    4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 414-9750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 01, 2022
    I had surgery on C2 3 and C7 T 1. It took 2 years because of Covid but mainly because I could not find a Dr. willing to take on my case because I had surgeries already in my neck. I even went to Shands hospital in Gainesville. They treated me rudely and told me I had nothing wrong and I only was looking to have surgeries. I was desperate and very upset. Dr. Tomac was referred to me by Dr. Chamley a Neurologist. His office saw me in a few days. I drove 4 hours, and it changed my life. Martha his assistant, and Dr. Tomac listened to me and believed me when I explained my symptoms. They had me get new tests like a MRI , etc. Dr. Tomac knew how complicated my damage was and told us he would operate because he knew I needed him to help me. I am 85% better and it has only been 3 weeks since my surgery. Dr. Tomac saved my life from debilitating pain. I am starting to live a great life now. Thank you Martha , Dr. Tomac and the staff at Holy Cross Hospital.
    Garrian Elhallak — May 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andreas Tomac, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972700276
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Tomac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomac works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tomac’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

