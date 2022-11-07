Dr. Andreas Spirig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spirig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Spirig, MD
Dr. Andreas Spirig, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Vascular Group Pllc21 Reade Pl Ste 2200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-0698
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-0698
Valley Interventional Medical Associates Pllc60 Merritt Blvd Ste 107, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-1900Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Caring, takes time, explains, great staff and techs
About Dr. Andreas Spirig, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Spirig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spirig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spirig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spirig has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spirig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirig.
