Dr. Andreas Schoeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Schoeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Andreas Schoeck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Leopold-Franzen-Universitat Innsbruck, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Schoeck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Wasserman354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoeck?
Dr Shoeck has been great. Since the moment he initially reviewed my case, he provided answer to all my questions. In fact my very first appointment, he called and my wife was not available to attend the teledoc call not only did he speak to me but he called back later to see if she was available and had a second conversation and answered all the questions my wife had. Being his patient has been a great experience. I am sorry for that one review that said Dr Shoeck failed to diagnose a 50% chance of developing Alzheimer’s. But I think you are being unfair, before Dr Shoeck diagnosed me he ran every test posible and was sure sure before telling me that I have a 50% of anything. I think those doctors giving you a diagnosis of 50% of anything is an incomplete diagnosis and very unethical. Statistically we each have a 50% chance of getting into a car crash if we drive to work everyday.
About Dr. Andreas Schoeck, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1013070523
Education & Certifications
- Leopold-Franzen-Universitat Innsbruck, Medizinische Fakultat
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoeck works at
Dr. Schoeck has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.