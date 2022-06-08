Dr. Savopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreas Savopoulos, MD
Overview
Dr. Andreas Savopoulos, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Saint Michaels Medical Center
Dr. Savopoulos works at
Locations
Andreas A Savopoulos MD PA111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 669-5931
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE DR. SAVOPOULOS HE KIND AND CARING,I FEEL PRIVILEGED TO HAVE HIM AS MY DR. JACKLYN TUTT
About Dr. Andreas Savopoulos, MD
- Oncology
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College - Metropolitan Hospital Center
- United Hospitals Medical Center
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
