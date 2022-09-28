See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Salinas, CA
Dr. Andreas Sakopoulos, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andreas Sakopoulos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley.

Dr. Sakopoulos works at SVMC Cardiothoracic Surgery in Salinas, CA with other offices in Ukiah, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SVMC Cardiothoracic Surgery
    212 San Jose St Ste 301, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 759-3289
  2. 2
    Adventist Heart Institute
    115 Hospital Dr, Ukiah, CA 95482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 963-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Clear Lake
  • Adventist Health St. Helena
  • Adventist Health Ukiah Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease

Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Lung Cancer
Mitral Valve Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Impella Device
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pleura Cancer
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Vascular Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 28, 2022
    I had a upper right lobectomy by Dr. Sakopulos and although it wasn't an easy surgery by any means, I felt safe & secure with Dr. He kept me informed, listened to my concerns and was always available. I would recommend his 100%.
    Randy H. — Sep 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andreas Sakopoulos, MD
    About Dr. Andreas Sakopoulos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    34 years of experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    1720067028
    • 1720067028
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University Surgery residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Sakopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sakopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sakopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sakopoulos has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

