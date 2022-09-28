Dr. Andreas Sakopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Sakopoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andreas Sakopoulos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley.
SVMC Cardiothoracic Surgery212 San Jose St Ste 301, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 759-3289
Adventist Heart Institute115 Hospital Dr, Ukiah, CA 95482 Directions (707) 963-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakopoulos?
I had a upper right lobectomy by Dr. Sakopulos and although it wasn't an easy surgery by any means, I felt safe & secure with Dr. He kept me informed, listened to my concerns and was always available. I would recommend his 100%.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek and Italian
- Indiana University Surgery residency
- UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Sakopoulos speaks Greek and Italian.
