Overview

Dr. Andreas Sakopoulos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PISA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley.



Dr. Sakopoulos works at SVMC Cardiothoracic Surgery in Salinas, CA with other offices in Ukiah, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.