Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD

Neurology
3.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.

Dr. Runheim works at Salem Neurological Center in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in King, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Salem Neurological Center P.A.
    3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 104, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 760-3307
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    219 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 760-3007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Regional Hospital
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Watauga Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 07, 2020
    Very professional but at the same time he was concerned. He uses his phone to help him find answers to certain problems. I completely understand his use of the phone.
    Mary Cole — Sep 07, 2020
    About Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD

    • Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811948136
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Runheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Runheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Runheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Runheim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Runheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

