Dr. Andreas Revelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Revelis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andreas Revelis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10810 E 45th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 742-7030
-
2
Muskogee Pain Consultants3204 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 742-7030
- 3 2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 742-7030
-
4
Bartlesville Pain Consultants2334 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 742-7030
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Revelis?
This is my 3rd visit. Got injections. First round didn’t last as long as I had hoped but the second round definitely helped. I’m recovering from my 3rd round. The staff is very helpful. The nursing staff friendly. Dr Revelis is patient and friendly and explains the procedures. I’ve been to 2 other pain management doctors who only wanted to push drugs on me. It’s caused issues with my kidney function. The injections are working so I’m so far happy with my results.
About Dr. Andreas Revelis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
- 1902809080
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Dallas Methodist Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revelis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revelis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Revelis speaks French and Greek.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Revelis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.