Overview

Dr. Andreas Pavlides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Pavlides works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Sewell, NJ, Elmer, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

