Overview

Dr. Andreas Muench, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Andalusia, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Magdeburg Germany and is affiliated with Mizell Memorial Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Muench works at Southeast Cardiology Association in Andalusia, AL with other offices in Bainbridge, GA, Marianna, FL, Ozark, AL, Dothan, AL and Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.