Dr. Andreas Mauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Mauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andreas Mauer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Mauer works at
Locations
-
1
Pasadena55 E California Blvd Fl 3 # 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mauer?
This was the first time I met Dr. Mauer. He came highly recommended and probed to be as attentive, up-to-date professional knowledge and caring as I had heard. I feel very confident about the care I will receive from him. 5 starts!
About Dr. Andreas Mauer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1477739597
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauer works at
Dr. Mauer speaks German and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.