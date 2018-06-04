Dr. Marcotty Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreas Marcotty Jr, MD
Dr. Andreas Marcotty Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH.
Regional Pet Scan LLC2000 Auburn Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-0120
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve had three eye surgeries from dr Marcotty and he did an amazing job, thank you so much! I highly recommend you to everyone.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1265496939
- Ophthalmology
