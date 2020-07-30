Overview

Dr. Andreas Maddux, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Maddux works at Edwards Lake Medical Center LLC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Trussville, AL and Springville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.