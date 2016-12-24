Dr. Andreas Lauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Lauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Andreas Lauer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Lauer works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Pathology Labcasey Eye Inst3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lauer?
I have been a patient of Dr. Lauer's for 10+ years... would recommend him if you are looking for a retinal surgeon/specialist.
About Dr. Andreas Lauer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265485890
Education & Certifications
- Oreg Hlth Scis U-Casey Eye Inst
- Oreg Hlth Scis U Casey Eye Inst
- Univ Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauer works at
Dr. Lauer has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.