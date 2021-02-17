Dr. Andreas Kamlot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamlot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Kamlot, MD
Overview
Dr. Andreas Kamlot, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Danville, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare, Sutter Delta Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Kamlot works at
Locations
-
1
East Bay Crdvsclr & Thrcc Assoc1320 El Capitan Dr Ste 120, Danville, CA 94526 Directions (925) 676-2600
-
2
East Bay Cardiovascular and Thoracic Assoc2222 East St Ste 375, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamlot?
Dr. Kamlot performed cardiac bypass surgery within 1 week of unsuccessful angioplasty in June 2012. Almost 10 years ago and all has been good! Thank you, Dr. Kamlot.
About Dr. Andreas Kamlot, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1720019748
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr/ucla
- Goethe University Of Frankfurt
- Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamlot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamlot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamlot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamlot works at
Dr. Kamlot speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamlot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamlot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamlot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamlot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.