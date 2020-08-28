Overview

Dr. Andreas Kaiser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Kaiser works at Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Duarte, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.