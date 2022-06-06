Dr. Andreas Boker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andreas Boker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andreas Boker, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La Salle University School Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Boker works at
Locations
Spring Street Dermatology4 W 58th St Fl 13, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 906-9614Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Spring Street Dermatology75 Spring St Fl 2, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 431-4749Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Boker for a variety of skin-related ailments I had had for a couple years. I had seen another doctor who had treated a skin lesion and rosacea with medications that weren't working. Due to timing constraints, I needed to see another doctor and the staff recommended Dr. Boker; I'm so glad they did. He properly treated the lesion and rosacea with a prescribed lotion for each one. I noticed difference immediately. Additionally, I had complained to him that the rosacea was due to face mask wearing and he totally got it. He wrote out his recommendations for a facial regimen and a face mask for sensitive skin! The facial products he recommended were not fancy, trendy, or expensive - in fact, they were pretty cheap over-the-counter products - and most importantly, incredibly effective. I trusted him and followed all his recommendations and could not be happier. My face and skin are finally getting back to a normal, non-irritated baseline. I feel great, and I'm so happy I saw him!
About Dr. Andreas Boker, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French, German, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1306972120
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco Medical Center, UCSF Department of Dermatologic and Laser Surgery
- Dermatology - University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- General Surgery - Tufts Medical Center
- La Salle University School Of Medicine - M.D.
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boker accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boker has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boker speaks French, German, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.