See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Andreas Boker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andreas Boker, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andreas Boker, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La Salle University School Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.

Dr. Boker works at Spring Street Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Street Dermatology
    4 W 58th St Fl 13, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 906-9614
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Spring Street Dermatology
    75 Spring St Fl 2, New York, NY 10012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 431-4749
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Acquired Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Prurigo Chevron Icon
Actinomycosis Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boker?

    Jun 06, 2022
    I saw Dr. Boker for a variety of skin-related ailments I had had for a couple years. I had seen another doctor who had treated a skin lesion and rosacea with medications that weren't working. Due to timing constraints, I needed to see another doctor and the staff recommended Dr. Boker; I'm so glad they did. He properly treated the lesion and rosacea with a prescribed lotion for each one. I noticed difference immediately. Additionally, I had complained to him that the rosacea was due to face mask wearing and he totally got it. He wrote out his recommendations for a facial regimen and a face mask for sensitive skin! The facial products he recommended were not fancy, trendy, or expensive - in fact, they were pretty cheap over-the-counter products - and most importantly, incredibly effective. I trusted him and followed all his recommendations and could not be happier. My face and skin are finally getting back to a normal, non-irritated baseline. I feel great, and I'm so happy I saw him!
    K — Jun 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andreas Boker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andreas Boker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boker to family and friends

    Dr. Boker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andreas Boker, MD.

    About Dr. Andreas Boker, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306972120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California San Francisco Medical Center, UCSF Department of Dermatologic and Laser Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dermatology - University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery - Tufts Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • La Salle University School Of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreas Boker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boker works at Spring Street Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boker’s profile.

    Dr. Boker has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Boker speaks French, German, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andreas Boker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.