Dr. Andrea Zimmern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Zimmern, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Zimmern, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Zimmern works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 222-0722
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Center for Colon & Rectal Diseases at Great Neck900 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (432) 714-4650
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmern?
Dr. Zimmern was thorough and kind in her examination. I would highly recommend going to her!
About Dr. Andrea Zimmern, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1669641296
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Health Center
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmern works at
Dr. Zimmern has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.