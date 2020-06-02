See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Lynbrook, NY
Colorectal Surgery
Dr. Andrea Zimmern, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Zimmern works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook
    733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-0722
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Center for Colon & Rectal Diseases at Great Neck
    900 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 714-4650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 02, 2020
    Dr. Zimmern was thorough and kind in her examination. I would highly recommend going to her!
    About Dr. Andrea Zimmern, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669641296
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Vincent Health Center
    Internship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Zimmern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmern has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

