Overview

Dr. Andrea Zimmern, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zimmern works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.