Overview

Dr. Andrea Wozniak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison and Upland Hills Health.



Dr. Wozniak works at SSM Health in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.