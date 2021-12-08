Dr. Andrea Waxman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Waxman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Waxman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Locations
Center for Women's Medicine1627 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 402-1600
Lvpg Obgyn - Fogelsville1431 Nursery St Ste 202, Fogelsville, PA 18051 Directions (484) 273-4377
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waxman has always been caring, attentive to details and a well respected OBGYN for all the years I have been seeing her.
About Dr. Andrea Waxman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waxman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waxman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waxman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Cervicitis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waxman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.