Dr. Andrea Watson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Deer River, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Duluth.



Dr. Watson works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.