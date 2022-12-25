Dr. Andrea Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Wang, MD
Dr. Andrea Wang, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I have the pleasure of seeing Dr Wang many times. She is smart, caring, professional, and tries very hard to make her patients' feel comfortable and informed. I have recommended her to three other people who have also used her and feel the same way. If she is too busy to respond immediately, she will always get back to me via portal or phone call. I could not ask for a better doctor to tend to my problems
About Dr. Andrea Wang, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian- Columbia Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
