Dr. Andrea Wahman, MD is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health-Duluth.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Personable, professional, confident and competent!
- Midwifery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Duluth
Dr. Wahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wahman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahman.
