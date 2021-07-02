See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Hoboken, NJ
Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Columbia P&S

Dr. Vidali works at HOBOKEN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Hoboken, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
8 (186)
View Profile
Dr. Nontawan Benja-Athonsirikul, MD
Dr. Nontawan Benja-Athonsirikul, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Tony Tsai, MD
Dr. Tony Tsai, MD
8 (255)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Hoboken University Medical Center
    308 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 584-8710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Infertility Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vidali?

    Jul 02, 2021
    Dr. Vidali is absolutely a life saver! He performed a complex surgery on me that included a bowel resection when no one else would do it because it was deemed too difficult. He is amazing, smart, compassionate, and super accessible. Dr. Vidali is a true advocate for those who suffer relelentlessly from painful endometriosis that other doctors refuse to believe exists. Go see him for help!
    Sherry Perry — Jul 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vidali to family and friends

    Dr. Vidali's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vidali

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD.

    About Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912089277
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia P&S
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Georgetown U Hosps
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vidali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vidali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vidali works at HOBOKEN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Hoboken, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Vidali’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vidali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vidali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrea Vidali, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.