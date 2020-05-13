Dr. Andrea Trowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Trowers, MD
Dr. Andrea Trowers, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Andrea Trowers Dermatology1801 NE 123rd St Ste 417, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 456-4606
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been going to Dr. Trowers for about 20 yrs. She has assisted me with my acne and she is currently helping me with my hair loss. I am soooooo grateful that she was able to give me hope for my alopecia. She just went to work on my scalp when she noticed that I had no hair in the middle of my scalp! I will always appreciate the confidence and dedication she provided me.
About Dr. Andrea Trowers, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Case Western Hospital University Hosps Of Cleveland
- St Joseph's Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Trowers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trowers has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trowers speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Trowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.