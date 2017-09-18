Overview

Dr. Andrea Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Thomas works at Grayson Associates PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Borderline Personality Disorder, Personality Disorders and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.