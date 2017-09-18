Dr. Andrea Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Grayson and Associates PC2200 Lakeshore Dr Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-6926
Grayson and Associates PC Park Plaza2204 Lakeshore Dr Ste 440, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 874-7844
- 3 801 Noble St Ste 400, Anniston, AL 36201 Directions (256) 770-4083
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas is insightful and had an amazing understanding of what my son was going through. She helped him and helped us as a family. We appreciate her so much. She's fantastic!
About Dr. Andrea Thomas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225183767
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Borderline Personality Disorder, Personality Disorders and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
