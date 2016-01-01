See All Pediatricians in Norcross, GA
Dr. Andrea Thames Allen, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrea Thames Allen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norcross, GA. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine.

Dr. Thames Allen works at Parikh, Y H in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parikh, Y H
    Parikh, Y H
6010 Singleton Rd Ste 209, Norcross, GA 30093
(470) 226-5653

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Hearing Screening
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Hearing Screening
Immunization Administration

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

About Dr. Andrea Thames Allen, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114121704
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrea Thames Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thames Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thames Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thames Allen works at Parikh, Y H in Norcross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Thames Allen’s profile.

Dr. Thames Allen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thames Allen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thames Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thames Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

