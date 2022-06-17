Dr. Andrea Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Taylor, MD
Dr. Andrea Taylor, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Taylor Dermatology600 E Government St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 888-0121
Dr. Taylor is a pleasure to visit with. Knowledgeable, with good patient bedside manner, and pleasant. Some of her office staff, however, could improve upon their customer service skill (front office as well as nurses/assistants). I had the bad luck of encountering at least 3 staff members who failed miserably: when signing in upon arrival, instead of a "Hello, how are you doing today", I encountered by a receptionist, who did not even raise her eyes from her computer screen, was mumbling something intelligible to her computer, then said, in a barking tone, "Sign in and sit down". Unacceptable from a customer's perspective. The nurse assistant was just as unpleasant and unfriendly. The saving grace was the check-out receptionist, who did not bother to greet me either, but eventually turned out to be a bit friendlier, after engaging her in a conversation. Dr. Taylor, please have a serious talk with your staff - you are wonderful, but your staff needs some training.
- Dermatology
- English
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Taylor Dermatology
