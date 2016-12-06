Dr. Andrea Tackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Tackett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Tackett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
St. Joseph Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates2979 SQUALICUM PKWY, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 230-7636
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Health Net
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Tacket is a compassionate, thorough and interested physician. She talks to you, listens to what you have to say and does not hide behind her computer. I have had a very positive experience with her and trust her diagnoses.
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1215138789
- University Of Kentucky
- University of Arizona
- University Of Kentucky / College Of Medicine
- KENTUCKY WESLEYAN COLLEGE
- Cardiology
Dr. Tackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tackett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tackett has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tackett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tackett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tackett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.