Dr. Andrea Strauss, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Strauss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Plastic Surgical Associates11 Monroe St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 725-4600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strauss was sensitive and proficient when fixing an anomaly on my breast. I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Andrea Strauss, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strauss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.