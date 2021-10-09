Dr. Andrea Stoner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Stoner, DO
Dr. Andrea Stoner, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
I have great confidence tin Dr. Stoner. Her caring and informative manner is reassuring. Efficient in strategizing my diagnostic tests and handled my testing concerns with solutions that put me at ease.
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills Campus
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
