Overview

Dr. Andrea Stonecipher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Stonecipher works at RENKEN JOSHUA M DDS in Springfield, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Renken Joshua M DDS
    7000 Piper Glen Dr Ste B, Springfield, IL 62711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 483-5800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2018
    She ran a full medical panel on me before even considering medication, asked about my history, issues I struggle with, and a slew of other things I'm probably forgetting. She's thorough, works WITH you, and is great at what she does. I highly recommend her to anyone.
    Brian H in Rochester, IL — Jul 09, 2018
    About Dr. Andrea Stonecipher, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699886952
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stonecipher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stonecipher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stonecipher works at RENKEN JOSHUA M DDS in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Stonecipher’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stonecipher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stonecipher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stonecipher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stonecipher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

