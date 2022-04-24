See All Oncologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD

Breast Oncology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Stebel works at Women's Cancer Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Cancer Care
    6121 N Thesta St Ste 205, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 438-7390
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Andrea Stebel
    320 Superior Ave Ste 280, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 877-9518
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 24, 2022
I have been seeing Dr.Stebel for many years. I find her very attentive and caring. I’m quite comfortable and pleased with her.
— Apr 24, 2022
Photo: Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD
About Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447258389
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kaiser Fndn Hospital West La
Residency
Medical Education
  • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrea Stebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stebel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stebel has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stebel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

