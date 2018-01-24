Dr. Andrea Spellman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Spellman, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrea Spellman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with Clevens Face & Body Specialists
Dr. Spellman works at
Locations
Hillstrom Wright Plastic Surgery5911 N Honore Ave Ste 120, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 274-4175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spellman?
Professional, prompt, same day appointment was nice. Very likely to recommend to others.
About Dr. Andrea Spellman, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1255645792
Education & Certifications
- Clevens Face & Body Specialists
- Botsford General Hospital
- Otorhinolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spellman has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spellman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.