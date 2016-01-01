Overview

Dr. Andrea Sosa Melo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from San Juan de Dios U Nacional de Colombia and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Sosa Melo works at Doctors Medical Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.